Stena Line Rebrands Passenger Lounges to Celebrate Year of Croeso

Swedish-owned ferry company Stena Line is re-branding its famous Hygge Lounges on its Dublin to Holyhead route to underline the connections between Scandinavia and Wales and celebrate the Welsh Year of Croeso (welcome) in 2025.

The Hygge Lounge will become the Hwyl Lounge on both the Stena Adventurer and Stena Estrid.

The firm said that although not strictly identical, both concepts share the same vibe with Hygge focusing on creating a cosy and comforting atmosphere with simple pleasure and good company while Hwyl is the Welsh term for the feeling of joy that comes from embracing the moment and experiencing a deep sense of contentment.

The name Anglesey, where the port of Holyhead is situated, comes from old Scandinavian. With these historical links between Wales and Sweden, Stena Line is seeking to embrace that connection during the Year of Croeso.

Stena Line Travel Commercial Manager, Irish Sea, Orla Noonan said a blend of Hygge and Hwyl provides the perfect conditions for a memorable trip and passengers can relax the moment they step onboard Stena Adventurer and Stena Estrid.

She said: