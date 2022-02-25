Startup Stories: How Ship Shape Helps Entrepreneurs Find Perfect Investors

Listen to co-founder Daniel Sawko explain how they created the first venture capital search engine in this audio interview

Start-ups and investors interested in solving unrelated problems can easily be categorised under the same sector banner such as Fintech, Biotech and Cleantech. According to Cardiff-based Ship Shape, this leads to entrepreneurs and investors wasting hundreds of hours sifting through the same set of poor investor/investment matches.

Sawko explains: “Through our search engine, entrepreneurs and those who help them can search using natural language that describes their business and can identify venture capital investors that are interested in that area because of the content that we index.”

Sawko, a graduate of Oxford University’s Fintech Programme, also outlines the challenges of launching during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Find out more at www.shipshape.vc