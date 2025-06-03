Startup Square Applications Extended for Wales Tech Week 2025

Wales Tech Week, powered by Technology Connected, has officially extended applications for Startup Square until 31 July 2025, giving ambitious Welsh tech startups one last chance to grab their space at Wales’ largest international tech summit.

Tech startups founded in 2023, 2024 or 2025, are invited to join a community of innovators and disruptors at this year’s Wales Tech Week, taking place 24-26 November at the ICC Wales. Startup Square is a dedicated exhibition zone celebrating the freshest ideas and boldest minds shaping the future of tech in Wales.

The extension comes following high demand and a wave of interest from early-stage tech companies across Wales.

Successful applicants will receive:

A table-top stand and screen in the Startup Square zone at Wales Tech Week 2025

A virtual exhibition space on the online Wales Tech Week event platform

Exposure to thousands of visitors including global tech leaders, investors, and media

Opportunities for promotion through Wales Tech Week channels

Startup Square is designed to support and spotlight the next generation of Welsh tech businesses whether in AI, fintech, healthtech, green tech, or something the world hasn’t seen yet.

Applications for Startup Square close at midnight on 31 July 2025.

In addition to Startup Square, eligible Welsh startups can now also enter the Wales Technology Awards 2025.

Startups can learn more and apply for Startup Square at www.walestechweek.com/startup-square

Enter the Wales Technology Awards for free before 16 June: https://technologyconnected.glueup.com/event/wales-technology-awards-2025-135773/