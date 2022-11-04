Stars Shine at Inaugural Croeso Awards

The stars of Pembrokeshire’s tourism industry certainly shone brightly at the prestigious Croeso Awards held recently at Crug Glas Hotel St Davids. The event was organised by Visit Pembrokeshire in association with the awards main sponsor; cottages.com.

Recent years have been tough for many in the industry, so it was a welcome opportunity for Visit Pembrokeshire, sponsors, and guests to recognise the exceptional contribution from businesses at the forefront of Pembrokeshire’s £6m visitor economy, to catch up with industry colleagues and unwind after a busy season.

Michael Owen, Regional Sales Director for cottages.com said,

“We are fully aware of the importance of tourism to our local communities and I’m immensely proud to be part of an industry that works so hard to ensure Wales continues to be one of the most sought-after holiday destinations. “Not only do these awards provide a platform to recognise many of the fantastic businesses we have here in Pembrokeshire, but also the individuals behind them so we at cottages.com are delighted to have agreed a two-year deal to be the main sponsor of the Croeso Awards”

Following a superb three-course dinner served to 185 guests, the evenings host, BBC presenter Jason Mohammad, entertained the audience sharing some highlights of his career and his deep affection for Pembrokeshire before announcing the finalists and winners in each of the twelve awards categories.

Emma Thornton, Visit Pembrokeshire CEO said:

“We were absolutely delighted with the success of our inaugural Croeso Awards which recognised and rewarded our tourism champions, those businesses who excel in what they do every day. We are immensely grateful to our main sponsor cottages.com and all our sponsors without whose support the event would not be possible. I would also like to thank the wonderful team at Crug Glas who looked after us so well and all those who played a part in making sure the event was a spectacular success.”

Among the winners, Folly Farm Adventure Park & Zoo picked up the Visitor Attraction of the Year award and the Caravan Park of the Year award for Folly Farm Holiday Park, Grove of Narberth collected the Hotel of the Year award whilst Coast Restaurant, Saundersfoot won the hotly contested Taste of Pembrokeshire category.

The loudest cheers and prolonged applause however were saved until the finalists of the final category on the night, The Young Tourism Person of the Year, were announced. Samuel Williams at just 24 years of age is General manager of Stay Pembrokeshire, Saundersfoot and Ollie Ryder is a Hotel Operations Apprentice at the Celtic Collection’s new Ty Milford Waterfront Hotel. Both nominations were exceptional which caught the judge’s attention, and, on the night, quite rightly, both were hailed as tourism industry champions by those present before Samuel was announced as the winner of the award by just 1 single point.

Following the awards, guests enjoyed live music to bring the celebratory evening to a close.

The full list of finalists and winners of the inaugural Croeso Awards were:

Activity / Experience Provider of the Year sponsored by Route Media.

Winner: Llys y Fran Lake.

Finalist: Celtic Quest Coasteering.

Voyages of Discovery.

B&B / Guesthouse of the Year sponsored by Valero.

Winner: Ty Melin B&B, Cosheston.

Finalist: Roch Castle.

Campsite / Glamping Provider of the Year sponsored by Oakwood Theme Park.

Winner: Celtic Camping.

Finalist: Tregroes Caravan, Camping & Glamping.

Celtic Escapes.

Caravan Park of the Year sponsored by Hoseasons.

Winner: Folly Farm Holiday Park.

Finalist: Trees Caravan Park.

Finalist: Tregroes Caravan, Camping & Glamping.

Hotel of the Year sponsored by High Level Software.

Winner: Grove, Narberth.

Finalist: Twr y Felin.

Finalist: Ty Milford Waterfront.

Open to All – Inclusive Tourism Award sponsored by Folly Farm Adventure Park & Zoo.

Winner: Celtic Quest Coasteering.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

Torch Theatre.

Regenerative Tourism Award sponsored by Ty Milford Waterfront.

Winner: The Really Wild Emporium.

Finalist: Bluestone Brewing Co.

Finalist: Castell Henllys.

Self-Catering Provider of the Year Award sponsored by holidaycottages.co.uk.

Winner: West Wales Luxury Cottages.

Finalist: Clydey Cottages.

Finalist: Newgale Holidays.

Taste of Pembrokeshire sponsored by A2Z Food Safety.

Winner: Coast, Saundersfoot.

Finalist: Nags Head Inn, Abercych.

Finalist: Stackpole Inn.

Tourism Innovation Award sponsored by LHP Accountants.

Winner: Velfrey Vineyard.

Finalist: St. Davids Old Farmhouse Brewery.

Finalist: West Wales Luxury Cottages.

Visitor Attraction of the Year sponsored by Milford Waterfront.

Winner: Folly farm Adventure Park & Zoo.

Finalist: Carew castle & Tidal Mill.

Finalist: Mansion of Mystery.

Young Tourism Person of the Year sponsored by Pembrokeshire College.

Winner: Samuel Williams – Stay Pembrokeshire.

Finalist: Ollie Ryder – Ty Milford Waterfront.

For more information about the Croeso Awards please visit

www.visitpembrokeshire.com/croeso-awards