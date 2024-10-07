St Fagans Cricket Club Strike a £2,000 Donation from Local Housebuilder

Persimmon Homes East Wales has donated £2,000 to St Fagans Cricket Club as part of its Community Champions initiative.

The five-star housebuilder’s donation will support the club’s cricket programme, which caters to four senior teams and a thriving junior section for boys and girls of all ages.

Playing in the South Wales Premier League, St Fagans Cricket Club has enjoyed a historic season, securing a ‘treble’ that includes the league title, T20 Cup, and the prestigious Welsh Cup, reaffirming its status as one of the top clubs in South Wales.

The junior section continues to produce talented young players, with the U15 team reaching the semi-finals of the ECB Cup, making it one of the top four sides in the United Kingdom.

Persimmon Homes East Wales’ Community Champions scheme donates £24,000 each year to community organisations and causes in the areas where it develops. St Fagans Cricket Club is located just a short drive from Persimmon’s development at Llanilltern Village, with high-quality properties also available nearby at The Parish, priced between £189,995 and £439,995.

Anthony Blades, Chairman of St Fagans Cricket Club, said:

“On behalf of St Fagans Cricket Club, I’d like to extend our sincere thanks to Persimmon Homes East Wales for their generous support. “It’s fantastic to see a company like Persimmon taking an active role in supporting the local community, particularly with their development being just minutes from our ground. “As an amateur club, we rely heavily on the generosity of others. After a historic season for the Stags, we are truly grateful to Persimmon for their invaluable support.”

Vicky Williams, Sales Director at Persimmon Homes East Wales, added: