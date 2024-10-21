Sponsor Steps in to Secure Cardiff’s Community Christmas Events

Community Christmas events in Cardiff suburbs will be sponsored by a residential property developer this year after the council said it could no longer afford to support them.
Urban Centric, a company that specialises in residential building projects in city centre locations, including in Cardiff, has stepped in to sponsor the community events to switch on Christmas lights in Rhiwbina, Fairwater, Llandaff and Radyr and Llanishen.
Cardiff Council said that for many years it had been in the position to pay for the road closures and staff to ensure the events could take place safely, but said that due to cuts to council budgets it was no longer able to offer this service for free.
The council added that the financial position was explained to event organisers last year to give them time to look at alternative funding arrangements. But due to the cost-of-living crisis this hasn't been an easy task, the authority said, so it stepped in and found a sponsor. Urban Centric has agreed to pay the council charge to ensure that these events can go-ahead.
Andrew Woods, Managing Director of Urban Centric said:
“When the council reached out for a sponsor, we were happy to help, as Christmas is a time of good will and cheer. We hope that the events are enjoyed by all that live in these areas, and it is our way to say happy Christmas to Cardiff.”
Cllr Dan De'Ath, Cabinet Member for Strategic Planning, Climate Change and Transport said:
“The council is happy to assist community groups and charities with their community events, but if the event requires the closure of the highway, space on the highway or staff to ensure the event takes place safely then these costs must be paid for by the event organiser.
“In a perfect world, we would like to provide the assistance and staff for free, but this isn't possible due to the increasing costs on the council, especially in education and social care. I would like to thank Urban Centric for their generosity, I know that it will be appreciated by residents in all these communities.”