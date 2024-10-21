Sponsor Steps in to Secure Cardiff’s Community Christmas Events

Community Christmas events in Cardiff suburbs will be sponsored by a residential property developer this year after the council said it could no longer afford to support them.

Urban Centric, a company that specialises in residential building projects in city centre locations, including in Cardiff, has stepped in to sponsor the community events to switch on Christmas lights in Rhiwbina, Fairwater, Llandaff and Radyr and Llanishen.

Cardiff Council said that for many years it had been in the position to pay for the road closures and staff to ensure the events could take place safely, but said that due to cuts to council budgets it was no longer able to offer this service for free.

The council added that the financial position was explained to event organisers last year to give them time to look at alternative funding arrangements. But due to the cost-of-living crisis this hasn't been an easy task, the authority said, so it stepped in and found a sponsor. Urban Centric has agreed to pay the council charge to ensure that these events can go-ahead.

Andrew Woods, Managing Director of Urban Centric said:

“When the council reached out for a sponsor, we were happy to help, as Christmas is a time of good will and cheer. We hope that the events are enjoyed by all that live in these areas, and it is our way to say happy Christmas to Cardiff.”

Cllr Dan De'Ath, Cabinet Member for Strategic Planning, Climate Change and Transport said: