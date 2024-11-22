Specsavers Haverfordwest Relocates to Landmark New Store Following

Haverfordwest is set to celebrate the opening of Wales’ largest Specsavers store following a £1.2 million relocation to larger premises in the Riverside Shopping Centre.

The new state-of-the-art store, located at 21 Riverside Quay, promises cutting-edge facilities and enhanced services.

It will boast 14 test rooms, including two dedicated audiology suites, making it not only the largest Specsavers store in Wales, but one of the largest in the UK. Equipped with the latest technology, the premises will offer enhanced eye care, contact lens, and audiology services.

The store will also play a key role in education, supporting optometrists undertaking higher qualifications, such as Glaucoma and Independent Prescribing certificates, by providing hands-on opportunities to gain essential clinical experience.

‘This substantial investment reflects our commitment to delivering world-class eye and hearing care to Pembrokeshire,’ says Andy Britton, ophthalmic director at Specsavers Haverfordwest. ‘Our larger premises will allow us to meet growing demand, introduce advanced clinical services, and provide a dedicated training facility for optometrists pursuing higher qualifications.’

A recent YouGov survey, commissioned by Specsavers, revealed that 68% of Welsh adults wouldn’t think to visit an optician first for eye-related problems, and half (50%) would first contact another NHS service (GP, pharmacy, eye hospital, NHS 111 or A&E) if they woke up with eye issues, rather than their local opticians.

The survey also revealed that, of the 68% who would not visit an optician first if they woke up with an eye problem, more than a third (35%) didn’t know they could use an optician for these issues, while a quarter (25%) were concerned they’d have to pay for treatment.

Mr Britton explains:

‘We encourage anyone experiencing acute or chronic eye problems – such as sudden loss of vision, red or painful eyes, flashing lights, floaters, or headaches – to make their optometrist their first point of contact. Optometrists are equipped to manage a wide range of urgent eye issues, allowing patients to receive prompt care and avoid unnecessary trips to A&E or long waits for a GP appointment. ‘By offering quick access to eye health services, we can reduce the burden on the NHS in Wales and ensure people receive the help they need before their condition worsens.’

The grand reopening event will feature live entertainment from the Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir and attendees including several local mayors and other dignitaries. The event will also celebrate Specsavers’ community-focused ethos, with a series of fundraising and awareness initiatives planned for 2025.

This new chapter follows the addition of Wayne Jones, retail director, to the Haverfordwest team earlier this year. With a remarkable career and commitment to innovation in optometry, Mr Jones brings invaluable leadership to the practice. His appointment, combined with the relocation, marks a transformative era for the store.

Deputy Leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr Paul Miller, praised the move: