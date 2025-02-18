Specialist Recruitment Firm Announces Employee Ownership Transition

Caerphilly firm Mech Tech Professionals has made a shift to an employee-owned model.

The announcement comes as the firm celebrates a decade in specialist recruitment for the engineering, industrial, and environmental sectors across Wales and the UK.

The new model now sees the company’s 17 employees play a key role in the business' ongoing success.

Mech Tech Professionals founder and managing director Jonathan Hann said:

“This move is a testament to our dedication to both our team and our clients. By becoming employee-owned, we are not only securing the future of Mech Tech Professionals but are also empowering our employees to take an active role in shaping that future. “From an operational perspective, nothing changes for our clients except a greater sense of continuity, longevity, and strength, knowing that the business legacy will continue.”

Mech Tech Professionals closed 2024 by exceeding its pre-pandemic revenue and is now on track to achieve its most successful financial year to date.