Specialist Motor Insurer Plans to Fill 50 Vacancies at its Swansea Headquarters

ERS, the specialist motor insurer, has unveiled plans to fill 50 job vacancies at its Swansea headquarters over the next few months, as part of a major investment in its biggest office, on the back of rapid growth for the business.

The company already employs close to 500 people at its 33,000 sq ft site at Crucible Park, Swansea Vale, which it first moved to in 2015. That move was prompted by the London-based company taking a strategic decision to bolster its Swansea hub, originally set up in 1994, subsequently relocating many skilled roles to Swansea from London.

Since then, the company has grown steadily, as has its workforce in Wales. Now, the company has launched a renewed campaign to put it on the map as an employer of choice in the region, able to offer careers and continuing professional development in many skilled and technical roles previously seldom found within financial services in South Wales.

Some of its skilled roles span underwriting, claims, project managers, business analysts, and system testers as well as in niche specialisms such as technical IT, counter fraud, personal injury, risk, governance, and compliance. Within the insurance sector, many of these positions have traditionally only been available in London.

The company’s commitment to Swansea has been warmly welcomed, especially in light of other large employers operating call centres scaling down their operations in the area in recent years.

Operating through a nationwide network of insurance brokers and backed by Lloyd’s Syndicate 218, ERS provides coverage for a wide range of vehicles, including supercars, sports figures and celebrities, private cars, classic cars, vans, taxis, minibuses, fleets, agricultural vehicles, and special commercial vehicles, as well as motor breakdown protection. It will cover everything from combine harvesters to supercars through to unique events like the Gumball 3000 Rally.

Martin Hall, Active Underwriter at ERS, said:

“We have a long-term commitment to South Wales and are thrilled to be contributing to the local economy with this new recruitment drive. At ERS, we believe in nurturing local talent and providing career development opportunities to individuals of all ages. We encourage anyone interested in joining our dynamic team to explore the available positions and apprenticeship opportunities.”

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply via the dedicated careers page on the ERS website.