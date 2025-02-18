Specialist Internal Audit and Risk Company Launches in Cardiff

Littlechild & Haley, a company specialising in internal audit and risk management services, celebrated its launch with an event that showcased their journey, services, and future aspirations.

Experienced Chartered Internal Auditors Donna Littlechild and Paul Haley turned redundancy into an opportunity for growth by founding the firm.

The founders secured a place on the NatWest Accelerator programme and hosted their launch at the bank's hub in Cardiff. During the event they shared their story, emphasising their commitment to simplicity, service, passion, trust, and perseverance.

“We've built a business that helps organisations manage risks to success,” said Donna Littlechild. “We are innovating, using the latest tools and are embracing new technologies such as AI.”

Littlechild & Haley already have a number of clients and gained a new client moments before the launch. Services provided include documenting and testing internal controls, assessing internal control frameworks, ESG regulatory compliance, business continuity framework development, risk management workshops, as well as core Internal Audit Services.