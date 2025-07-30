Specialised Ingredients Firm Shortlisted in 2025 Growing Business Awards

Middledale Foods has been nominated in the 2025 Growing Business Awards.

The Chirk headquartered business is shortlisted in the Growing Business of the Year – Turnover £10m to £25m category, alongside The Workplace Depot and Xiatech.

The entry process sees organisations assessed on a number of criteria including sustainable growth, positive or disruptive impact on the sector, innovation in products or services, and customer engagement.

Managing Director of Middledale Foods, Sarah Summers, said:

“2024 was a standout year for the business, as we successfully navigated unprecedented ingredient costs and wider economic challenges to deliver our strongest performance to date. “It’s fantastic to see this work recognised and to be shortlisted in the Growing Business Awards. It’s a real testament to the dedication of our brilliant team, valued customers and trusted manufacturing partners. I’d like to personally thank them all for their ongoing support. “At Middledale Foods, we’re committed to doing business the right way; putting sustainable growth, responsible partnerships and shared value at the heart of everything we do. We understand that our success is intrinsically linked with that of our partners and our community and never lose sight of this responsibility.”

An interview with the Growing Business Awards judges will take place on September 11 with the winners of this year’s awards announced at an event in London this November.

Now in their 28th year, the awards showcase the very best of UK business innovation, resilience, and growth.

In partnership with Real Deals, the 2025 Growing Business Awards will be staged at the elegant Hilton London Bankside on November 27.