South Wales Software Start-up Configur Raises £714,500 from Private Investors

Data software start-up Configur has raised £714,500 from private investors in its latest funding round, including £500,000 from two former Apple employees.

Serial entrepreneurs and investors, Phil Mohr and Puli Liyanagama, have invested half a million in the South Wales-based start-up which is targeting a £10 million valuation within the next 12-18 months.

The duo, who have backed Configur, have a wealth of experience in starting, scaling and selling digital companies. They founded social media marketing technology company Comufy in 2009, which was later sold to King, the games developer behind Candy Crush Saga, in 2014. They then went on to found digital marketing firm Data Tiger, which they sold to Apple in 2018. Having worked at Apple for three years, the entrepreneurs now have an investment portfolio of over 30 digital businesses.

Alongside Phil and Puli, Configur has been backed by Roland Rudd, founder and chairman of public relations firm Finsbury, Tim Farazmand, a veteran of the private equity industry, former Labour Trader Minister and Chairman of LetterOne, Lord Mervyn Davies and a number of other influential private investors.

Data platform Configur was founded by Marco Oliver and Josh Evans in 2019 with the aim of making data accessible and manageable for all businesses, no matter their size or sector.

Having already grown by more than 50% since the start of 2022, the business is on track for over 200% growth by the end of the year.

The latest investment round, which follows seed funding in October 2021 where £220,000 was raised, will allow the business to rapidly scale up its operation to support increased sales and reach.

On investing in Configur, Phil Mohr, said:

“While there are data tools in the marketplace aimed at data scientists, there is a real gap in the market for a platform which allows anyone within a business to use data. Marco and Josh have really captured this gap with Configur. It’s a great product with huge potential and there is a strong and knowledgeable team behind it. The business has achieved great growth already and with this funding, it has a real opportunity to capture the UK market. I’m delighted to be supporting the business and look forward to seeing what the future holds.”

Co-founder, Marco Oliver, said: