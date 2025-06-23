South Wales Site Manager Wins National Award for Build Quality

A Barratt David Wilson Homes South Wales Site Manager has won a top national award recognising the exceptional standards he delivered during the construction of Brunel Quarter in Chepstow.

Nick Jones won a Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC) — widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the homebuilding industry — making him one of the best Site Managers in the UK.

The awards rate site managers against key criteria such as technical expertise, health and safety, consistency, leadership and attention to detail — celebrating the vital role they play in ensuring new homes are delivered on-time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards.

In total, Barratt site managers have won 115 Pride in the Job Quality Awards in 2025 — marking 21 years in a row that the housebuilder has won more awards that any other developer. The achievement underlines the importance that Barratt / DWH places on building high quality sustainable homes for its customers.

David Kelland, Operations Director at Barratt David Wilson Homes South Wales, said:

“These awards showcase what it takes to be a top site manager and demonstrates our long-term commitment to looking after our customers. Anyone who buys a home from a site with a Pride in the Job Quality Award winner knows their home has been built to the highest standard. We are very proud to have won more of these awards than any other homebuilder for 21 years in a row now.”

Nick Jones, Site Manager at Barratt David Wilson Homes South Wales, said:

“I’m honoured to have received this award and to be part of a company that puts quality and excellence at the heart of everything we do. This achievement is a reflection of the hard work and dedication that goes into building high-quality homes and I’m grateful to the rest of the team that delivered Brunel Quarter alongside me.”

Every site manager registered with the NHBC, the industry’s leading warranty provider for new homes, is automatically entered into the awards — with just 450 winners selected from a field of c8,200 sites, representing the top 5% of UK site managers.

The awards closely follow Barratt Redrow being awarded 5 stars by its customers for satisfaction in the annual Home Builders Federation (HBF) new homes survey. To be rated as 5 star means that more than 90% of customers would recommend a home to a friend, with Barratt Redrow being the only major national homebuilder to be rated 5 star for 16 years in a row.