South Wales Metro Infrastructure Hub Opens

Transport for Wales reaches a key milestone today with the opening of the South Wales Metro Infrastructure Hub.

As the new hub from which TfW will deliver the next phase of the transformation of the valley railway lines for the South Wales Metro, the facility at Treforest includes distribution facilities and management offices.

This phase of The South Wales Metro project has been part funded by the European Regional Development Fund through Welsh Government, the Cardiff Capital Region, the UK Department for Transport.

The Metro Infrastructure Hub will play a fundamental role in the delivery and future maintenance of the Metro. Primarily, for the first five years the hub will be used as a material distribution centre and after the first phase of transformation will evolve into a maintenance depot until the end of the current rail service contract .

The project management offices will be home to over 200 employees, creating a centralised location for Metro work over the next few years.

Ken Skates AM, Minister for Economy and Transport said:

“It’s a privilege to open the Treforest Metro Infrastructure Hub, as this signifies a huge step forward for Transport for Wales and delivery of the next phase of the South Wales Metro. The South Wales Metro is going to transform the way people travel in South Wales, providing social, business and economic opportunities. “Transport for Wales are investing three quarters of a billion pounds into the next phase of the South Wales Metro and this new facility will be at the heart of the progress being made over the next few years, and into the future.”

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO said:

“Through unifying rail, bus and active travel routes, the South Wales Metro will significantly improve connectivity throughout South Wales and provide access to jobs, leisure and other opportunities for the people of Wales. “Our investment will see over 170km of track electrified and the upgrading of track and signalling along with the creation and improvement of station facilities. “Revolutionising transport for local communities, this phase of the South Wales Metro will bring quicker journeys, greater capacity, more frequent and reliable services with the offer with more affordable travel.”

Kevin Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Transport for Wales Rail Services added: