South Wales Manufacturer Set to Become UK’s Largest Supplier of PPE

Port Talbot-based Rototherm Group has cemented its position as one of the UK and Europe’s leading suppliers of PPE, by announcing further significant investment in facilities and a second major expansion of the company’s workforce at the firm’s fast-growing Margam plant.

“The most comfortable and durable PPE on the market”

Established in March this year to meet the COVID19 challenge, the Group’s Rotomedical division has firmly established itself as a major name in the production of high-quality Surgical Masks, Face Shields and Goggles – growing its 110-strong precision engineering team to become a 400+ workforce, with a complete factory refit that includes 10 new machines installed and working to full capacity within weeks of lockdown.

Just four months from ‘launch’ of the division, Managing Director Oliver Conger attributes the firm’s remarkable success to the quality, cost-efficiency and agility of his team’s performance.

“The fact that we’ve gone from producing 1,000 units to over 50,000 a day is testimony to the precision engineering skills of our people and the principles that have built this company over the past 173 years” says Oliver.

“Setting the standard for medical and non-medical use”

“We’ve worked tirelessly with the NHS, GP’s and many other stakeholders to design and manufacture the most comfortable and durable PPE on the market, for both medical and non-medical grade use” emphasises Oliver. Our new recruitment campaign will bring at least 150 valued new roles to the local community, meeting the long-term demand both here in the UK and globally. And we have every reason to believe that our combination of lean processes, hard work and the highest quality standards in a ISO 8 clean room environment have set the strongest foundation for sustainable success.”

“Better quality PPE in a much shorter lead time”

With the British Government confirming the need to preserve a sovereign capability to produce PPE in the UK, the future for Rototherm looks bright indeed. The company has already proven that it has the capability and capacity to produce better quality PPE in a much shorter lead time than even Chinese competition – and we’re watching future developments at Margam, Port Talbot with great interest.