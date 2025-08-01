South Wales Housebuilder Extends Deposit Boost for Key Workers

Barratt Redrow, made up of leading brands Redrow, Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes, has extended its Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme to more frontline workers in South Wales.

The scheme, which gives up to £25,000 as a deposit, is now being offered to social workers, nursery workers, pharmacists, and a larger cohort of NHS response workers.

Originally launched to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the National Health Service, the scheme now supports more key workers to afford a new home by helping to pay their deposit.

Amongst those benefitting are workers in the NHS, education sector, police force, fire service, Ministry of Defence, environmental service, National Highways, Transport for Wales, probation and prison services, local authorities, the RNLI, and foster carers, in addition to the newly added services.

So far, the housebuilder has given support totalling £63 million to key workers.

Under the scheme, eligible key workers are offered £1,000 as a deposit contribution for every £20,000 of a home’s purchase price. For example, on a home costing £250,000, key workers would qualify for a contribution of £12,500.

Sian Smith, Sales Director at Barratt David Wilson Homes South Wales, said: