South Wales Firm Wins National Award for Excellence in Specialist Cleaning

Matrix Biohazard Services Ltd, a division of the South Wales based Matrix Group, has been nationally recognised by the Business Awards for Excellence in Specialist Cleaning.

Operating around the clock, 365 days a year, Matrix has more than 1,000 clients nationwide including multiple UK police forces, the Royal Navy, and Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs). It offers specialist cleaning services in environments including crime scenes and custodial facilities to hoarding remediation and public health incidents.

The award celebrates Matrix’s achievements, including 300% year-on-year growth, rigorous national deployment standards, and a commitment to public safety and dignity, the firm said. In the past year alone, the company has responded to nearly 3,000 critical incidents across the UK.