South Wales Company to Create New Jobs as Online Sales Soar

Building retailer Easy Panels is to create new jobs at its new purpose-built warehouse and showroom in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

The Aberdare-based business, which specialises in supplying uPVC bathroom and wall panels, is due to open two units with total 20,000 sq. ft. on Aberaman Industrial Estate in January 2022.

Easy Panels, which also has a site on the Heads of the Valleys Industrial Estate in Rhymney, Tredegar, says it hopes to increase its workforce by around 25% over the next year, due to the rapid growth of its online business.

In just three years, the business is now generating over £250,000 in monthly sales. Easy Panels managing director Ken Davies says most of its success is down to its online presence.

“Three years ago, our website generated no sales at all,” he said. “Now 75% of our monthly income comes from online sales “Aberdare-based digital marketing company Sgôr advised us to rebrand and working closely with them has helped us to rapidly grow the business online. “In the midst of lockdowns and a global pandemic, they helped us get the number one spot on Google, and we have been inundated with orders ever since.”

Easy Panels is now on target for a turnover of more than £3 million this financial year. It has decided to invest in the new facility in Aberdare to help the company keep up with demand and enable room for growth as they look to the future.

Easy Panels managing director, Ken Davies said the increased demand for their products was down to a number of factors.