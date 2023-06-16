South Wales-Based Storage Giant Celebrates Expansion with Opening of Fourteenth Facility

South Wales-based self-storage specialists, Storage Giant, is celebrating the opening of its fourteenth facility as the company continues to expand across the UK.

The business, which is headquartered in Newport, has opened the doors of its first Nottinghamshire storage facility, which is its eighth facility in England and fourteenth in total, making it the largest independent self-storage firm in the UK.

The new store in Nottingham features 82,000 sq. ft of lettable space encompassing over 1,100 self-storage units and 19 flexi-office suites, ideal for start-ups and small businesses in the area.

Company CEO and founder, Simon Williams, said:

“We are excited to expand and open our new facility in Nottingham, offering storage and office space to local individuals and businesses. This is our sixth store in the Midlands and represents our ambitious expansion plans to open more sites across the region including Stoke-on-Trent, Willenhall, Kidderminster and Witney. “Not only does the new store opening represent a success for Storage Giant’s expansion plans, but it also highlights Nottinghamshire’s continued growth and development as an incubation hub for small businesses. “We are particularly proud to provide new office spaces for SMEs at many of our facilities as they are the beating heart of the British economy, and as flexible working remains popular, we hope to see many more businesses opening satellite sites and allowing team members to work nearer their homes. “We hope our story at Storage Giant – having grown from one to 14 sites since 2007 – can inspire local entrepreneurs to achieve their business goals even in the face of uncertainty.”

Indeed, having started life with just one facility in Newport in 2007, Storage Giant is itself a small business success story. Now boasting 14 sites across Wales, Southwest England and the Midlands, the new site in Nottingham represents the firm’s commitment to expansion, with six new sites in the pipeline by mid 2024.

Simon Williams continued:

“The Storage Giant story is one of steady, managed growth – and we look forward to supporting local businesses in the area with their own development.”

Storage Giant offers self-storage for domestic and business clients, as well as low-cost office space. Storage Giant sites can be found in Bicester, Bridgend, Bristol, Cannock, Cardiff, Cwmbran, Kingswinford, Leicester, Llanelli, Newport, Nottingham, Oldbury, Swansea, and Telford. The total of Storage Giant space is 550,000 sq. ft, as of June 2023.

For more details about Storage Giant go to: www.storagegiant.co.uk