Sony UK Technology Centre Triumphs at The Green Apple Environment Awards

Sony UK Technology Centre (UK TEC), a division of Sony Europe B.V., has secured five prestigious accolades at The International Green Apple Environment Awards.

They include the coveted Champion of Champions for Business Sustainability Strategy. The leading Welsh manufacturer also celebrated wins in the Manufacturing & Engineering Industry sector- Gold awards in the Overall Sustainability, Energy and Education categories and a Bronze award in Waste Management.

The Green Apple Environment Awards, established in 1994, recognise and promote environmental best practices among companies, councils, and communities worldwide.

Sony UK TEC's outstanding performance across multiple categories highlights its comprehensive approach to sustainability, it said. At the heart of its strategy are four key pillars: Community Engagement, Environment, Accessibility and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I). Each pillar aligns with broader corporate initiatives and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, reflecting a holistic commitment to building a sustainable future.

The Pencoed-based business scooped the Overall Sustainability award, recognising its outstanding achievements in sustainability across all areas and the Champion of Champions, the highest honour acknowledging its leading role in setting benchmarks for environmental excellence.

In the Energy category, it won a Gold award for its significant efforts to reduce carbon emissions and enhance energy efficiency. The facility has implemented substantial solar panel installations, currently powering around 22% of its energy consumption, with plans to increase this capacity to 25% within 2024. Additionally, all procured electricity is sourced from green and renewable sources.

It also scooped a Gold award in the Education category, acknowledging its dedication to inspiring the next generation and empowering its network to contribute to a more sustainable future. This recognition reflects Sony UK TEC's comprehensive approach to education, which extends far beyond schools, it said. Alongside initiatives like the onsite Sony Wales Academy which has engaged thousands of students, encouraging them to explore sustainability, the company has forged strong connections with employees, global colleagues within its corporation, its supply chain, businesses, and community groups. These collaborations aim to raise awareness of sustainability challenges and demonstrate how collective action between businesses and individuals can drive meaningful change.

A Bronze award in Waste Management was also awarded to the business reflecting its effective strategies in minimising waste and promoting recycling within its operations.

Rob Wilson, Managing Director of Sony UK TEC, said: