Sony UK TEC Recognised with Global Green World Award

Sony UK Technology Centre (UK TEC) is celebrating after receiving a Green World Award – an international honour recognising outstanding environmental best practice across the globe.

The Green World Awards are among the most respected environmental awards campaigns worldwide. Organised by The Green Organisation, an independent, international, non-profit group established in 1994, the awards are presented in a different country each year and aim to reward organisations that demonstrate exceptional environmental commitment.

Sony UK TEC qualified automatically after being named Champion of Champions at the UK National Green Apple Awards in London in November 2024. At the 2025 Green World Awards, which took place in New Zeland, Sony UK TEC scooped a silver award in the Manufacturing and Engineering category. Sony received the award at its site via a representative.

Richard Wilkins, General Manager for Health & Safety and Sustainability at Sony UK TEC, said:

“Sustainability is deeply embedded in our ethos. We are proud of this recognition, which motivates us even further to embrace continuous improvement, learn from the incredible companies who were also recognised, and work towards making an even bigger impact in the future. By holding ourselves to the highest standards, we aim to inspire others and contribute to a sustainable future for generations to come.”

The Green World Award adds to a growing list of achievements for Sony UK TEC in recent months. The organisation also received a bronze award in the ‘Apprenticeship Programme of the Year’ category at The Learning Awards 2025, recognising its commitment to developing skilled engineers and future industry leaders. Its Engineering Higher Apprenticeship Programme boasts a 91.22% retention rate, with 96.42% of graduates offered continued employment.

In addition, Business Apprentice Lewis Glover was named a national finalist in the Make UK Awards, following his win at the regional level. Lewis was celebrated for delivering tangible business impact, including leading an inventory reduction project that cut underutilised stock by 85%, alongside achieving a 100% pass rate in AAT Level 3 and 4 exams.