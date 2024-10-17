Sony UK TEC Celebrates 50 Years in Wales and 30 Years in Pencoed with Family Fun Day

Leading Welsh manufacturer Sony UK Technology Centre (UK TEC) hosted a family fun day for its 550-strong workforce to celebrate its anniversary year.

The event brought together over 1,000 guests to mark 50 years of Sony in Wales and 30 years of the company’s operations in Pencoed.

The celebration, held at Sony UK TEC’s Pencoed site, was hosted by Strictly Come Dancing competitor Wynne Evans and filled with exciting activities and entertainment for all ages, including performances from local Britain’s Got Talent 2024 semi-finalists The Troll Dancers.

The day featured a wide range of activities, including a performance by the Sony UK TEC Expatriate Dance Group, a Q&A session with extreme endurance athlete Richard Parks, and interactive indoor activities like coding classes and Japanese calligraphy sessions. Guests had the chance to experience a factory tour, learn juggling from circus performers, and try their hand at racing on an F1 simulator and a giant Scalextric set.

Attendees were also treated to a special kagami biraki (sake barrel breaking) ceremony, led by Rob Wilson, Sony UK TEC’s Managing Director, alongside Kevin Edwards, Director of Engineering, and Kimio Maki, President and CEO of Sony Corporation.

On the day of the event, guests received commemorative Japanese chopsticks, elegantly engraved with the Sony logo and the Welsh flag.

The event concluded with a raffle rounding off a day of fun, reflection, and celebration of its contributions to the local community over the past five decades.

Reflecting on the event and the long-standing presence of Sony in Wales, Rob Wilson said:

“This milestone is a testament to the incredible dedication of our team. For 50 years, Sony has thrived in Wales, and for 30 of those years, the Pencoed site has been at the heart of innovation and manufacturing excellence. We are delighted to celebrate this legacy with our colleagues, their loved ones, and the community. Here's to many more successful years ahead.”

This is the latest event to commemorate the company’s milestone year, following several celebrations including a visit from His Majesty King Charles III and a Charity Golf Day, which raised over £4,000 for the company’s nominated charity, the Princess of Wales Hospital Children's Ward in Bridgend.