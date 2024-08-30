Solitaire.io Kickstarter Launch for CritterCraft Collectible Deck

Based in North Wales, Solitaire.io is a new browser-based game website, with the intention to publish games on steam, mobile and Nintendo switch.

With freegames.org already an international success for the company, with over 5 million monthly page viewings and rising, there are high hopes for this launch.

Solitaire.io have announced the launch of their first ever Kickstarter campaign for a unique collectible deck of playing cards.

You can watch the promotional video here

The CritterCraft deck features 52 illustrated playing cards that bring an enchanting world of Critters to life. Perfect for playing your favourite card games, a relaxing game of solitaire, performing cardistry or dazzling your friends and family with magic tricks! No prior knowledge of CritterCraft is required to play. This deck is the first in a series of card decks they have planned; so watch this space for the announcement of deck #2 to keep your collection going!