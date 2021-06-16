Social Leaders Cymru Programme Launch

Funded Leadership Programmes to assist recovery of the Third Sector in Wales

Clore Social Leadership in partnership with the Wales Co-Operative Centre will deliver online leadership programmes in 2021/2022 exclusively for social leaders in Wales.

Social Leaders Cymru has opened applications for the first series of online skills and development programmes, to bring together the third sector from across Wales. This fully funded opportunity has been made possible by two programme funders, Garfield Weston Foundation and The Moondance Foundation.

It aims to assist the recovery of the third sector from Covid-19 by enhancing resilience, strengthening communities and increasing the diversity of leaders.

The series offers six different programme streams for individuals at various levels of their career or community role: New Manager, Emerging Leader, Experienced Leader, Board Leader, Digital Leader (all levels) and Community Leader. Successful applicants will be offered one place in the programme and the programme will also offer open events for the whole sector to benefit from.

Derek Walker, Chief Executive of Wales Co-operative Centre said:

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Clore Social Leadership to Wales and to provide a high-quality learning programme for charity and community leaders. This is a unique opportunity to receive valuable management and leadership training and development for free. For us, connecting leaders, encouraging collaboration and creating lasting culture change is vital in helping re-build community organisations and services following the pandemic.”

Shaks Ghosh CBE, Chief Executive of Clore Social commented:

“We are delighted to be partnering with the Wales Co-operative Centre on Social Leaders Cymru. The programme series has been developed in close collaboration with our partners and local organisations and stakeholders to ensure it tackles the diversity, challenges and opportunities specific to Wales. It will be delivered using topic-specific modules, platforms and learning tools developed and tested by Clore Social, as well as other tried-and-tested leadership development resources. We are looking forward to the first streams to start in September 2021 and to see how the programme grows in Wales throughout the year.”

The programme series is for paid or voluntary staff from across the social sector in Wales, including charities, social enterprises, grassroots organisations and community projects, CICs, CSR departments, etc. Applications are especially encouraged from women, people from black and minority backgrounds, and those working outside of major Welsh cities.