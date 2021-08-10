Social Enterprise Appointments Four Non-executive Directors

As Greenstream Flooring CIC move into a new phase of growth, four new Non-Executive Directors have been appointed to the Board of Directors.

The not-for-profit social enterprise is based in Porth Rhondda Cynon Taf, and maximises community benefit from the sales and reuse of flooring. Last week it was recognised as one of the Top 100 social enterprises in the NatWest SE100 Index 2021.

During 2020 Greenstream diverted over 51,100m2 of otherwise wasted carpet for the benefit of the community and was also instrumental in providing support to the “Floored Report,” which highlighted the important impact that carpet has on Welsh housing standards.

Ruth Glazzard an experienced financial services regulator and governance professional joins as Chair. Having worked for the Financial Conduct Authority in a number of roles and, more recently, as a head of governance for Standard Chartered Bank, Ruth is an experienced independent member and chairperson of local government audit and standards boards. Ruth has recently returned home to South Wales, with a non-executive career focused on organisations with social purpose. As well as her work with Greenstream, Ruth is a non-executive director of Coastal Housing Group in Swansea and is the Vice Chair of Digital Health and Care Wales Special Health Authority.

David Evans is an experienced director with a demonstrated history of leadership in the welfare to work and management consulting field, both in the UK and internationally; always in arenas concerned with social purpose. For over 14 years, David led welfare to work teams at director and board level, providing services targeted at disadvantaged people and communities to improve their prospects. More recently, he developed and led an international consultancy service creating welfare to work initiatives across the Middle East, predominantly in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Keith Hayward is a highly experienced sales and marketing director who has held key positions in several multi-national businesses as well as fulfilling non-executive roles elsewhere. He is active in Government-led initiatives around sustainability, and works directly with the regulators involved. His experience in building, managing and converting a pipeline of work and developing the necessary strategy to enable progression provides core insight into the process of growing and sustaining any business in which he works.

Phil Morgan has an extensive amount of experience, not only in major financial organisations, but also as a change maker in property acquisitions working with local authorities. In addition, he has participated in executive and non-executive director roles in a number of businesses, some involving equity participation as well as treasury roles with Hewlett Packard and Alcatel Electronic. He then returned to Wales as a treasury and corporate finance consultant, which involved fundraising and restructuring across a wide range of business sectors. Phil was also Chairman of the National Dance Company of Wales for over 10 years.

The four new non-executive directors join the current management board conisiting of Ellen Petts, managing director and founder; Becky Lythgoe, company secretary and director; and Martin Little, finance director. Greenstream Flooring currently employs 11 people with recruitment currently underway for a general manager to oversee the operations at the warehouse in Porth.

Ruth Glazzard, non-executive director and chair comments on the appointments:

“All our appointments bring an immense amount of experience and expertise to Greenstream Flooring at a time when the organisation is at a key juncture in its growth. We can only see the need to support the local community and strengthen the circular economy initiative as increasing; and all of us are keen to put something back into a local business that has a great foundation for expansion.”

For information on Greenstream Flooring CIC please visit www.findcarpettiles.co.uk