Snowdonia National Park in Demand as UK Staycation Market Continues to Thrive

The Tyn y Fron Guest House in Betws-y-Coed has been sold to a local couple, Alan and Belinda Wu, who plan to use the property as a holiday let to cater for the increasing demand for self-catering properties in Snowdonia National Park.

The property, which was sold off an asking price of £785,000, has been well-maintained and improved over the years by the previous owners to a 5 Star standard with the bed and breakfast benefitting from a Visit Wales Gold Award accreditation.

Neil Thomson, hotel specialist at Colliers, who advised on the deal, said:

“Private owners of UK hospitability businesses have been reporting record trading levels recently, despite the challenges of the last 18 months or so. The sale of Tyn y Fron is another example of the ongoing demand for hospitality businesses in UK tourist hotspots and follows on from our recent sales earlier in the year of Swallows Falls Hotel and The Giler Arms, also in Betws-y-Coed.”

Situated in an elevated position overlooking the village of Betws-y-Coed and the Conwy Valley, the property has five en-suite letting bedrooms and a two-bedroom owners’ suite, plus two bedroom detached holiday cottage providing versatile use depending on the owners’ requirements. Known as the ‘Gateway to Snowdonia’, Betws-y-Coed is located in the heart of Snowdonia National Park and provides the ideal base for visitors to access both the Snowdonia mountain range and the North Wales coastline, which are both within a 30 minute drive time of the village.

Colliers’ UK Staycation Report, highlighted the resilience of the UK hospitality market and presented the opportunities that exist for UK hoteliers to attract people who would previously have chosen to travel abroad for holidays and weekend breaks. The 2021 report predicted that privately owned UK hospitality businesses would report record trade for the year with increased occupancy levels and average room rates compared to the same period in 2019.

Thomson, continued: