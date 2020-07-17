Smarter Manufacturing and Transforming Supply Chains Apply for Funding

Technology and manufacturing businesses can now apply for funding to develop innovative digital technologies that have the potential to transform supply chains.

Technology and manufacturing businesses can now apply for funding to develop innovative digital technologies that have the potential to transform supply chains; ensuring a more efficient, productive, flexible and resilient UK manufacturing sector.

Through funding from the UK government’s Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund, led by Innovate UK, business-led consortia can apply for funding for projects up to £1.5m.

Projects will support the development of innovative digital technologies and work with manufacturers to rethink and restructure the way they design and operate supply chains.

Businesses applying for the new funding can look to improve results from existing supply chains, redesign or re-engineer supply chains or design completely new supply chain concepts for new products or processes.

By adopting new digital technologies within supply chains, it can result in a more efficient supply chain, enabling business to expand into new markets and boost productivity in an effort to recover from COVID-19.

Digital Supply Chain competition details

Projects must use digital technologies to optimise the design and execution of supply chain activities.

Solutions can aim to improve and optimise existing supply chains, redesign or re-engineer existing supply chains or design new supply chains for new products or processes.

Projects can cover supply chain design or execution

Supply chain design

effective risk management

inventory optimisation

sustainable supply chains for increased flexibility

warehouse & logistics optimisation

confidence in shared data

new business models that affect the configuration of the supply chain

Supply chain execution

demand management, sensing and shaping

proactive use of use of demand data

delivery performance

improved decision-making through analytics

production planning or scenario modelling

track-and-trace technologies

The competition is separated into two principal strands: feasibility studies and industrial research.

Competition for feasibility studies

the competition opens on 6 July 2020, and the deadline for applications is at midday on 7 October 2020

consortia should include at least 1 SME

consortia should include at least 1 SME projects could range in size between £250,000 and £500,000 and last up to 6 months

an online briefing event takes place on 14 July 2020, and there is a series of collaboration-building events through July

Competition for industrial research