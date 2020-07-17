Swansea Building Society Launches New Digital Service

Members of Swansea Building Society will now be able to securely access their savings and mortgage accounts online for the first time, following the launch of Swansea Online, a new digital service by the 97-year old institution.

The Society’s customers will now be able to view their savings and mortgage account balances online, transfer between Society savings accounts and withdraw monies from their Society savings account(s) to a nominated bank account which must be in their name/joint names (subject to terms and conditions).

Customers will also be able to view previous transactions on savings and mortgage accounts and directly contact the Society’s highly-trained experts and advisors using a secure messaging facility.

The online platform has been set up with security and online safety as a priority. It will be accessible from any device including smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktop computers.

The Society stressed that this is not a replacement for its personal, face-to-face service, but simply an additional avenue for customers to engage with its staff and products and an especially helpful one in the context of social distancing measures, which remain in place post lockdown.

Swansea Building Society’s four branches have remained open during the Coronavirus crisis, while following guidelines around social distancing.

Alun Williams, Chief Executive of Swansea Building Society, said:

“We have been working on launching an online offering for some time, but our priority was always to do so while ensuring that our members would be comfortable with the security of the platform and have complete assurance that their money is safe. The system is secure and uses a two-step sign in process, giving another safe option to manage accounts. Whether you're at home or on the go, Swansea Online will allow members access to their accounts whenever they need it and in a way that's easiest for them. “Of course, this is an additional service and point of contact for our members and not a replacement for the personal service we have always cherished and built our business around. Whether a customer decides to deal with us in person at a branch office, by telephone, by post or online, the service they receive will be the same – friendly, informed, personal, professional and welcoming.”

To register for Swansea Online, go to: https://online.swansea-bs.co.uk and then follow the instructions to register. Once activated, customers will have 24/7 access to their mortgage and savings accounts*.

Any questions regarding registering for online access, can be sent to the Society’s dedicated online team by e-mail at: [email protected] or call into or telephone one of the Society’s branch offices across South Wales.

*subject to Terms and Conditions.