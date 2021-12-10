SMARTCymru Funding to Enable New Mobile Application with Covid-19 Functionality

Ortharize have announced that they have started work on a new mobile application to complement their web-based platform and improve user experience and traveller safety for organisations who choose Ortharize as their business travel partner.

The project which will cost around £100,000 over the next 12 months, which will see additional staff recruitment, is partially funded by the Welsh Government’s SMARTCymru project.

The application will primarily function as a companion app for business travellers, allowing them to store travel tickets, check itineraries, as well as store proof of vaccination and testing results. The application will also allow employers to request proof of vaccination and test results to be submitted, which will then be stored on their central Ortharize portal.

The application will also feature the following functionality:

The ability for travellers to mark themselves as safe once at their destination, with notification sent to their manager.

CO2 emission tracking for car journeys.

Flight delay and the latest worldwide border/airline restriction information.

Jon Maddison, Ortharize’s CEO, said:

“This app will be a vital tool for business travellers, helping to keep them safe and updated when they're on the road. Ortharize are constantly innovating and so we are delighted to be collaborating with SMARTCymru.” “It's fantastic to see how quickly South Wales is developing into a technology hub and we're delighted that this project offers us another opportunity to contribute to this trend.”

The first version of the application is likely to be on the market to the public by early 2022.

About Ortharize: Ortharize is a software start-up based in Swansea, UK. Founded in 2019, Ortharize offers a next-generation business travel management web platform that helps organisations to lower their carbon footprint, reduce admin time and save money by rewarding travellers when they save their organisation’s money on travel.

After successfully raising just under half a million pounds during the Covid-19 pandemic in their seed funding round, Ortharize has already attracted over £2 million in annual forecasted travel spend from its clients. Ortharize was voted Best Business Travel Management Platform in 2021 by Prestige Awards.

About SMARTCymru: The Welsh Government is committed to building a stronger, greener economy for Wales, based on the principles of fair work, sustainability and the industries and services of the future.

This includes supporting demand-driven Research, Development and Innovation in Wales, and facilitating effective collaborations which drive prosperity and deliver real benefits for Wales’ people and its environment.

Our Economic Action Plan has built stronger foundations for growth, supercharging the industries of the future and empowering Wales’ regions at its heart. It includes our Economic Contract which frames a new relationship with a business based on the principle of public investment with a social purpose as we help businesses respond to the challenges of the future.

We support businesses to innovate and introduce new products and services, to trade with the UK and the rest of the world, to improve our skills base and to ensure that Wales remains competitive in the fourth industrial age. We are also working to enable more Welsh businesses to become carbon-light or carbon-free.

Through our suite of support called SMART, part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund, the Welsh Government helps to create jobs and improve people’s lives by driving cutting-edge research and innovation.