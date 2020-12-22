Smart Solutions Looks Back on a Year of Change and Ahead to a Promising 2021

One of the UK’s largest recruitment agencies, Smart Solutions, has been reflecting on an unprecedented year for the country, the business and its staff, and ahead to promising 2021.

Despite a challenging year for the company, like many others, the UK and EU-wide business has recently recorded its highest ever daily worker figures, and has reached a monthly revenue peak for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began here in March.

Although having to adapt their operations significantly, with staff working around the clock, Smart have this year launched unprecedented recruitment campaigns for sectors in desperate demand, such as recycling, logistics and food retail.

As part of the campaign, the company introduced its remote registration portal, allowing the full process for candidates to be managed online, from the registration, interview, candidate right to work and validation through to the timesheet approval and payroll. A huge success, the portal has to date seen over 1700 candidates registered and placed in jobs.

2020 has also seen Smart Solutions introduce new systems, launch their enhanced onsite recruitment model, Onsite+, as well as unveil a brand-new website and rebrand of their marketing.

Looking ahead to 2021, the company is set to make a series of significant investments as part of its long-term business strategy. The largest investment will see a new focus placed on specialising its business units in a bid to offer a better service to both clients and candidates.

In addition, and bucking the trend of many offices closing and remaining empty across the country, Smart Solutions is set to open a new office in Bristol, a new Central Services hub, a new branch location in Blackpool, as well as expanding their EU offering.

Rob Webb, CEO of Smart Solutions, said:

“While 2020 has been a year that no-one could have predicted, and certainly a very tough one for the county, the business and our staff, we’re very pleased to be finishing the year on a high, recording our highest ever daily worker numbers and reaching a revenue peak.

“Absolutely none of this would be possible without the hard work, commitment and resilience of our team during these truly difficult times. Throughout the past nine months our absolute priority has been the safety of our staff, clients and candidates, which we’ve been able to ensure thanks to adapting the way we operate and innovations like our remote registration portal.

“We have big plans for 2021, including placing a significant investment in our specialised business units, the expansion of our EU business, the opening of new branch locations, and of course placing a big focus on thanking our staff for their dedication throughout 2020, and are very much looking forward to the year ahead.”

Established in 2007, Smart Solutions is a pan European recruitment firm that provides large-scale workforce solutions.