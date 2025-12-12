Skywell Strengthens Network with Quartet of New Dealers in South Wales

Skywell has announced the appointment of new sites across South Wales.

Existing dealer Bob Davies Car Sales (in Ebbw Vale) joined the Skywell franchise earlier in 2025, and will now be joined by Panda Motors (Cwm Level Road, Swansea), and J&J Motors across three sites in Haverfordwest (St Peters Road, Johnston), Llanelli (Crosshands Business Park, Crosshands) and Bridgend (on the A48, Laleston).

Panda Motors was established in Swansea in 1986 by ex-Swansea City chairman and ex-Llanelli football club owner, Robert Jones. Robert still takes an active interest in the business, which is now run by his son Anthony Jones, who has worked in the business since 1991.

Having been previous franchisees for Skoda, Subaru, Daihatsu, Proton and for the last decade MG (for whom they remain an authorised repairer); Panda Motors have spent the last decade specialising in the sale and aftercare of electric vehicles.

Anthony Jones, Managing Director, Panda Motors, said:

“We are delighted to be appointed as a main dealer for Skywell. We see electric car adoption as an essential part of protecting the environment we live in, and Panda Motors’ core values align perfectly with the core values of Skywell – trust, quality and value for money. It’s central in everything we do”.

J&J Motors operate across three sites from Haverfordwest on the western Pembrokeshire peninsula, to Bridgend in the South.

Having set the business up in Porthyrhyd in 1984, J&J Motors has expanded to four sites including its indoor used car superstore at Crosshands, Llanelli.

John Plimmer, Managing Director, J&J Motors said:

“We’re delighted to announce that J&J Motors has proudly taken on the Skywell franchise, bringing an exciting new era of innovative electric mobility to South Wales. As a business with more than four decades of trusted heritage across the region, J&J Motors has always been built on strong community roots, a commitment to quality, and long-lasting customer relationships.” “We’re excited to welcome Skywell to our showroom and to continue serving the people of South Wales with the passion, integrity, and care they’ve come to expect from J&J Motors over the last 40 years.” “Taking on the Skywell brand is a natural step forward for us. It reflects our ongoing dedication to offering drivers the very best in modern, sustainable vehicle technology—backed by the same customer-focused approach that has defined J&J Motors from day one.”

Skywell now has representation across 17 locations in the UK from Lancashire in the North of England, to Norfolk in the East and Devon in the South West of England.

David Clark, General Manager, Skywell UK said: