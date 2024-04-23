Sky’s the Limit for Powys Business Award Winners with Wing Walk Challenge

The sky’s the limit for three winners of Powys Business Awards who are joining forces for a charity wing walk.

The biplane wing walk at RFC Rendcomb Airfield, Gloucester, on May 31 will raise money for The Game Change Project at Aberhafesp, near Newtown. The not-for-profit organisation supports disengaged young people to develop essential life skills to improve their mental health and wellbeing.

The wing wall trio is James Morris, group managing director of Interior Products Group (IPG), Welshpool, Jack Davies, national account manager at Hilltop Honey, Newtown, and Bobby Lewis, owner of Robert Lewis Landscapes, Newtown.

The Game Change Project, IPG and Hilltop Honey are all former winners of Powys Business Awards. James met Andrew Evans and Sian Roberts, directors of The Game Change Project, at the awards ceremony in 2022 when both companies were winners.

James was so impressed by their work that he is now a non-executive director of the project, which is supported by IPG with funds and staff expertise. The Game Change Project is looking to fill vacancies on its board of directors.

Hilltop Honey has also supported the project with £5,000 from its community fund, which helped to buy a minibus.

Both James and Bobby have agreed to take on the wing walk challenge to overcome their fear of heights while Jack was keen to join them.

“The project kindly volunteered me for this challenge and I really don't want to disappoint them,” said James. “I can honestly say that I don't like heights and this is a big deal for me, but it's worth it. “The Game Change Project does such incredible work and has helped hundreds of children build their confidence and sense of purpose. We have now just celebrated our fifth birthday and have supported more than 350 children and their families. “With the right support and encouragement, these youngsters have turned their lives around to become active citizens of the future.”

Jack said:

“Before even knowing it was a wing walk, I said ‘yes’ as The Game Change Project is a great initiative that I’d like to help in any which way I can. “I’m a little shaky when it comes to heights, but not too bad. It’s an opportunity of a lifetime to be able to do a wing walk, and to raise money at the same time is a win win.”

Bobby added:

“I am doing one of the biggest things in my life and must admit that I never thought I would stand on the wing of an aeroplane. The Game Change Project is transforming young lives and making a difference.”

Sian said:

“As we are growing and demand for our services is increasing, we need to strengthen our infrastructure and core funding. “Young people are now travelling up to 90 minutes to get here and we are supporting around 108 a year, mostly aged from 13 to 16. I commend the bravery of the three men for taking on the wing walk challenge to support our organisation.”

This year’s awards will be launched on June 7, followed by the presentation ceremony at Derring Lines, Brecon on October 4.