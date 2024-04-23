Conference to Look at Role of Housing Associations in Promoting Welsh Language

A housing association is hosting a conference focused on promotion of the Welsh language.
Adra Housing Association is running the Iaith ar Waith conference in Tŷ Gwyrddfai, Penygroes, Gwynedd, on Tuesday, April 30.
Among the speakers will be Iwan Trefor Jones, Chief Executive of Adra; Efa Gruffydd Jones, Welsh Language Commissioner; Bethan Griffiths from the Welsh Government; Dr Simon Brooks from Comisiwn Cymunedau Cymraeg; Sian Morris Jones from the Urdd and Iwan Hywel from Menter Iaith Gwynedd.
The conference has been arranged to celebrate the successes of the Welsh language within Adra and to start a discussion about how Adra can work together with key partners to promote the Welsh language within communities.
Delegates will also consider the implementation of the Welsh Language Standards within the housing sector and how North Wales housing associations can be anchor companies to help the rest of the sector.
Delegates will also discuss the role of organisations and how they contribute towards the target of having a million Welsh speakers by 2050.
Aled Davies, Adra's Head of Governance, said:
“We are extremely proud of Adra's language journey over the years and we have made a clear commitment to continue to improve the way we offer services to our customers and our communities.
“But this conference also looks at the development of the Welsh language more widely within North Wales and how developments at a national level can have an influence on our work here in North Wales.
“We are looking forward to welcoming a number of organisations and individuals from different sectors and the hope is that we will have a constructive and productive conversation on how we can work together to ensure that the Welsh language flourishes in our communities.”