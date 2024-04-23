Conference to Look at Role of Housing Associations in Promoting Welsh Language

A housing association is hosting a conference focused on promotion of the Welsh language.

Adra Housing Association is running the Iaith ar Waith conference in Tŷ Gwyrddfai, Penygroes, Gwynedd, on Tuesday, April 30.

Among the speakers will be Iwan Trefor Jones, Chief Executive of Adra; Efa Gruffydd Jones, Welsh Language Commissioner; Bethan Griffiths from the Welsh Government; Dr Simon Brooks from Comisiwn Cymunedau Cymraeg; Sian Morris Jones from the Urdd and Iwan Hywel from Menter Iaith Gwynedd.

The conference has been arranged to celebrate the successes of the Welsh language within Adra and to start a discussion about how Adra can work together with key partners to promote the Welsh language within communities.

Delegates will also consider the implementation of the Welsh Language Standards within the housing sector and how North Wales housing associations can be anchor companies to help the rest of the sector.

Delegates will also discuss the role of organisations and how they contribute towards the target of having a million Welsh speakers by 2050.

Aled Davies, Adra's Head of Governance, said: