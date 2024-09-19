Site Manager Wins 21st Major Award from National House Building Council

A multiple-award-winning site manager has added to his list of achievements with another major prize from the National House Building Council (NHBC).

Paul Oakley, site manager at Bellway’s Longwood Grange development in Lisvane, Cardiff, has won the Seal of Excellence – a major award in the NHBC’s prestigious national Pride in the Job competition.

The NHBC runs the awards annually, and this year more than 8,000 site managers were considered for accolades. Paul was one of just 449 who were given the Quality Award in the first stage of the competition earlier this year and now he has gone on to clinch the next stage, the Seal of Excellence.

This is Paul’s eighth Seal of Excellence win and it is the third in a row that he has been awarded for his work at Longwood Grange. Last year he also won the Regional Award.

Paul said:

“I have a great team behind me both at work and outside work, and I want to thank my partner Michelle and children Joseph and Freya for supporting me every step of the way. “And of course my Assistant Site Managers Lewis Pearce and Josh Williams as well as Dave Roxberry, John McDonald and all my contractors. They have all helped me to achieve this very special award. “I expect the very highest standards, and they have the same work ethic as me. It shows, and I think the judges saw how hard we work to make sure every detail is correct. “It is a great accolade to have that recognised and I’m full of pride for what we have achieved here at Longwood Grange.”

This latest win means Paul now has a tally of 21 Pride in the Job awards at different levels.

Chris Bowen, Construction Director at Bellway Wales, said:

“Paul’s track record is incredible and we are very proud of him and his team. Huge congratulations go to him for this latest Seal of Excellence Award. “The Pride in the Job standards are exacting and everyone in the homebuilding industry knows how difficult it is to win this accolade. “It takes skill, knowledge and experience of an exceptional kind. The homes at Longwood Grange reflect Paul’s immense commitment to quality and hard work.”

The Pride in the Job competition considers every site registered with the NHBC for the awards and the site managers are judged on a range of areas including leadership, technical expertise and health and safety.