Sinclair Land Rover Honoured at Annual Awards

Sinclair Land Rover have been honoured in five categories at JLR UK’s annual Retailer of the Year Awards.

Held at Fairmont Windsor Park, the awards recognise the exceptional contribution and achievements from the last year across the Jaguar and Land Rover network.

The group’s four sites in Aberystwyth, Hay-on-Wye, Ludlow and Swansea combined to win the much sought-after overall Land Rover Partner of the Year. Hay-on-Wye and Ludlow recorded a notable one-two with first and second place respectively in the Best Customer Experience category. And there was even more recognition for Ludlow as it earned runners-up spot in both the individual Retailer of the Year and Sales Retailer of the Year categories.

“Being awarded overall Partner of the Year reflects the superb consistency achieved by each of our retailer’s delivering excellence in Sales and Aftersales across the business,” said Nicky Boyce, Head of Franchise, Sinclair Jaguar Land Rover. “Overcoming many incredibly well-established groups and coming out on top of 30 other retail partners within a dealer network of 110 sites to be named number one dealer group in the UK is something that each and every colleague can be immensely proud of. To be considered best in class is testimony to the relentless drive shown by the team throughout what was a year full of intense challenges. And further proof of that unrelenting passion to deliver first-class client relationships and experiences was further demonstrated by the additional honours that we were equally thrilled to receive.”

Having finished second in the JLR UK Retailer Awards for 2023, Nicky said he was delighted that his team had gone one better this year but stressed that there would be no resting on laurels with the focus already switched to building on the progress made during the past two years.

“We see huge opportunities for growth moving forwards whether that is simply in how we can refine the experiences and relationships that we deliver to our loyal clients or implement ways to be more operationally excellent,” he added. “Everything that I admire about our people is in the shared ambition they have to go back-to-back and retain our title in 2025 – it's this passion and drive within the teams at each of our sites that I firmly believe sets us apart.”

Celebrating its 80th anniversary, the Sinclair Group welcomed JLR into its portfolio in 2018 when it took over the franchise in Swansea and then added Hay-on-Wye in the same year. The Group doubled its brand representation with the acquisition of retailers in Aberystwyth and Ludlow in 2022. Two years ago, the Swansea business relocated to a brand new, purpose-built, state-of-the-art site on Riverside Business Park which is one of the finest facilities of its kind in the country.