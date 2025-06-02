Sinclair Group Marks 80 Years with Acquisition of Cardiff and Newport JLR Sites

Sinclair Group, Wales’ largest motor retailer, is further expanding and strengthening its association with Jaguar Land Rover with the acquisition of two more sites.

The Group has extended its reach across all of South Wales after completing the purchase of the Stratstone Jaguar Land Rover businesses in Cardiff and Newport from Lithia UK. The deal increases the Sinclair JLR portfolio to six sites.

Situated on Hadfield Road, the Cardiff site opened in 2017 incorporating JLR’s Arch concept design and features a state-of-the-art, 18-car showroom together with an Approved Used display area for up to 80 vehicles. It has a drive-in service reception and a 22-bay workshop.

The Newport operation on Longditch Road was originally a dedicated service centre but was redeveloped as an Approved Used Retailer in September 2023. It can display up to 30 pre-owned vehicles and retains full after sales capability with a 10-bay workshop.

All 60 staff employed across the two sites have transferred to the Sinclair Group, which was named 2024 Land Rover Retail Partner of the Year at the JLR Retailer of the Year Awards in March when the business was honoured in five categories for its excellence in service and performance.

“Over the past seven years, Jaguar Land Rover has become an increasingly key part of our group and, as a business, we have been eager to augment our representation for some time following our previous acquisitions,” said Andy Sinclair, Managing Director, Sinclair Group. “As we celebrate our 80th anniversary, this development is another significant landmark for us. It’s an honour to represent JLR across the entirety of South Wales – the brands are world-class and to now showcase them from six sites is something we are very proud about.”

He added:

“We’re delighted to welcome the experienced Stratstone teams in Cardiff and Newport into the Sinclair Group family ensuring continuity of service and support in both locations. This marks an exciting new chapter for JLR in South Wales and we look forward to providing our new customers with the outstanding levels of service and an unrivalled retail experience that the Sinclair Group has become renowned for.”

The Sinclair Group now represents 13 brands at 30 sites and employs over 1,000 staff. The association with Jaguar Land Rover began in 2018 with the takeover of the franchise in Hay-on-Wye. Land Rover Swansea was added to the Group’s portfolio in 2019, whilst three years ago, the business moved into England for the first time with the acquisition of the Land Rover retailer in Ludlow together with its sister site in Aberystwyth. In 2023, Sinclair Jaguar Land Rover Swansea relocated to purpose-built premises on a five-acre site at Swansea Vale.