‘Significant’ Investment Supports Growth Plans at Mid Wales Brewery

An award-winning brewer of Welsh beers, ales, and stouts has received investment from entrepreneur Mike Harris, who has acquired a 51% stake in the company in line with ambitious growth plans.

Based in Montgomery, Powys, Monty’s Brewery has picked up a variety of awards in recent years, including a Gold Award in the Wales and West SIBA competition for their Monty’s Red IPA.

The acquisition is the first brewing acquisition made by Mike Harris’s investment vehicle, Ubuntu Holdings Ltd, with others expected. It follows Harris’s recent acquisition of Welshpool’s award-winning distillery, Henstone Distillery, as Ubuntu continues to expand its operations across Wales and beyond.

All products currently produced by Monty’s Brewery, including their various ales, stouts, and gluten-free beers, will continue to be produced and will still be available through existing outlets, with plans for further growth on a national scale currently in the works.

Mike Harris, Founder of Ubuntu Business Holdings Ltd and Chairman at The New Saints FC, said:

“This is a really exciting day for both myself and the team at Ubuntu Holdings Ltd. Monty’s Brewery has an excellent range of products on offer, frequently enjoyed by those across Powys and beyond. “As one of the region’s most popular breweries, I’m excited to help Monty’s Brewery increase production and distribution on a national scale.”

Russ Honeyman, Commercial Director at Monty’s Brewery, said: