Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

Significant Growth Prompts New Appointments in Top Digital Agency

A - Home Page Appointments B - Original Content Technology
SHARE
,

 

Box-digitalevolution-InjectedAd-945x210

Box UK has made a series of appointments within business development, client management and marketing in the last few months to meet significant client demand and drive growth through exciting new opportunities.

Established in 1998, Box UK specialises in the design, development and delivery of large-scale digital platforms that are relied upon by millions worldwide. Some of its clients include Welsh Government, RS Components, The Pharmaceutical Journal and The British Medical Journal.

Head of Business Development and Marketing Claire Aspinall joined the company in October 2021 with a focus on strengthening Box UK’s position as a leading digital agency within its existing markets and leveraging growth into new sectors.

Richard Birtwhistle joined the team as Business Development Manager in October 2021 to bring fresh industry expertise. He is known for his collaborative approach to working with clients to identify solutions to some of the most challenging digital agendas. Richard joins with significant experience across a range of industry sectors including specifically Legal and Insurance.

Christine Ward is the newest hire into the team. Christine has more than 20 years’ experience working across technology-led businesses supporting clients to achieve their desired business outcomes with software solutions. Her credibility in supporting enterprise businesses with sustainable digital transformation compliments Box UK’s approach.

Claire, Richard and Christine join the high-performing team that continues to deliver the compelling client experience that Box UK is well known and credited for, through its many awards including The Drum and Clutch.

Paul Evans, Operations Director of Box UK, said:

“This is an incredibly exciting time for us here at Box UK; we have recently onboarded a number of new clients with whom we are excited to be working in partnership with, alongside our existing clients, as they continue to accelerate their digital transformation.

The demand for connected and frictionless journeys is driving a new digital agenda. With the addition of our new team members, we are well placed to continue to provide support for organisations in meeting these challenges, to partner with them as they pursue growth and to help them stay ahead in their competitive landscape”.

Learn more on Box UK’s website or via LinkedIn, Twitter  Instagram.

SHARE

Established in 1998, Box UK’s track record of success spans hundreds of high-priority and mission-critical software projects, delivered over more than twenty years.

A focus on heavy-use, multi-user platforms has given us deep experience in creating scalable, resilient and high-transaction systems for clients across the globe.

With an enterprise pedigree and a passion for technology, Box UK offers an unrivalled depth and breadth of experience in the development of scalable and resilient software systems – managing these full-lifecycle projects right the way through from planning to post-launch platform management.

Working with local, national and international organisations across a broad range of industries, our team of developers, solution architects, UX consultants, system engineers and product owners has built up an impressive portfolio of successful and award-winning projects.

We also excel in rescuing legacy projects, developing proofs-of-concept, embedding cultural and behavioural change via the implementation of agile, and conducting strategic analysis of your existing technology (or marketplace) to enable future decision-making.
 

Related Articles

 