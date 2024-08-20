Shortlist Announced for the Wales STEM Awards 2024

EDF Renewables, University of South Wales, Techniquest and Thermetrix Ltd are amongst over 40 prestigious businesses and individuals shortlisted for the 2024 Wales STEM Awards, sponsored by Cardiff Metropolitan University.

All finalists have been shortlisted for their dedication towards making a difference to, and championing, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM) in Wales.

Following the success of last year’s awards, the Wales STEM Awards 2024 will shine a spotlight on those leading the sector in Wales, including those creating an impact on the Welsh economy, those addressing the STEM diversity gap and skills shortage, and those inspiring and raising aspirations of the next generation.

The finalists across the 14 categories will now be considered by an industry-leading panel of judges, with the winners being announced at the awards ceremony on the 17 October at Mercure Cardiff Holland House Hotel.

2024 shortlist:

Innovation in STEM Award, CSA Catapult, HydroWing, Thermetrix Ltd, Vindico, Wales Interactive STEM Company of the Year (Over 50 employees), Bouygues, DVLA, Ipsen Biopharm Ltd STEM Company of the Year (Under 50 employees), Afon Technology Ltd, Antiverse, Aspire2Be STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Not-for-profit), Spark their imagination, power their future – CSA Catapult, STEM Untapped CIC, The World of Work – Techniquest, The Mullany Fund – Swansea University STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Private sector), Pentre Awel – Bouygues, Destination Renewables – EDF Renewables UK, MIT Global Teaching Labs in Wales – Equal Education Partners STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Public sector), Blaenau Gwent STEM Facilitation Project – Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, What’s Next – Cardiff University, STEM Outreach (pre-16) project – University of South Wales , FCES Student Recruitment – University of South Wales STEM International Business of the Year, Aspire2Be, RTECH Materials, Wales Interactive STEM Research Project of the Year, Glucowear research – Afon Technology Ltd, Podium research – Thermetrix Ltd, Impact of recurrent concussion in rugby union – University of South Wales, The recovery of nutrients from dairy farm waste using silicon fertiliser (SIFER) technology –- University of South Wales STEM Rising Star of the Year, Paige Tynan – ARCHIV3D, Sam Hutchingson – Pontus Research Ltd, Georgia Cox – Tata Steel UK, Beth Jenkins – University of South Wales STEM Start-up of the Year, ARCHIV3D, Pocket Potions, SUSIM – Swansea University STEM Sustainability Award, EDF Renewables UK on behalf of Destination Renewables, HydroWing, Pontus Research Ltd STEM Team of the Year, COMSC Outreach team – Cardiff University, HiVE team – Coleg Gwent, STEM team – Ipsen Biopharm, SWAPP 3.0 team – Vindico STEM Woman of the Year, Alexis Dabee-Saltmarsh – Coleg Gwent, Sharon Pascoe – Fochriw Primary School, Sarah Bagnall – RTECH Materials, Andrea Meyrick – Techniquest, Claire Jenkins – Intellectual Property Office STEM Ambassador of the Year, Karen Pitt – DVLA, Sharon Pascoe – Fochriw Primary School, Rick Walker – lemmiout Activities

Liz Brookes, co-founder of the Wales STEM Awards, remarked:

“We were truly amazed by the level of talent, innovation, and commitment demonstrated by the organisations and individuals who participated in this year's awards. The exceptional quality of the entries clearly reflects the strong progress being made in advancing the STEM agenda across Wales. We are excited to celebrate and showcase the remarkable work being accomplished throughout the country at our awards evening in October.”

Matthew Taylor, Director of Innovation from Cardiff Metropolitan University, who are headline sponsors of the awards, highlighted the significance of the Wales STEM Awards in recognising outstanding individuals and achievements within the STEM sector. He expressed his delight at the increasing number and calibre of applications received each year.

“In shortlisting the entries, the judges have encountered truly inspiring people and initiatives that underscore the strength of the STEM community in Wales—something we can all take pride in. I eagerly anticipate meeting the shortlisted nominees and learning more about their exceptional work. Congratulations to all those who have made it to the shortlist.”

The Wales STEM Awards are being jointly organised by Grapevine Event Management and communications agency jamjar. Sponsors include Cardiff Metropolitan University, XMA, CSA Catapult and edx Medical.

The full shortlist can be found at www.stemawards.wales