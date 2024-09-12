Severn Estuary Commission Appoints Consultants to Drive Research for Tidal Energy

The Severn Estuary Commission has appointed two expert consortia to lead its critical environment and socio-economic work packages as part of ongoing efforts to explore the potential of tidal energy development in the Severn Estuary.

The Commission said these consortia would play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the natural resource, ensuring that environmental protection and socio-economic benefits are at the forefront of any consideration of the Severn Estuary.

A consortium led by WSP, APEM, and Tresor Consulting has been selected to deliver the Environment Work Package. This package focuses on understanding the Severn Estuary's current and future environmental condition to guide responsible tidal energy development.

Key tasks for the consortium include:

Establishing environmental baselines to assess the estuary's existing ecological status.

Assessing the potential impacts of representative tidal energy projects on the estuary's unique environment.

Reviewing relevant environmental legislation.

Engaging with stakeholders to incorporate diverse perspectives and ensure that environmental considerations are fully integrated.

To lead the Socio-Economic Work Package, the Commission has appointed a consortium comprising Hardisty Jones Associates, Oxford Economics, and Arcadis. This package is designed to evaluate the potential impacts of tidal energy on the regional economy and communities.

The consortium's responsibilities include:

Establishing an economic baseline to understand the current economic conditions in the region.

Assessing the potential for job creation and the impact on local supply chains.

Analysing the effects of tidal energy projects on ports, businesses, and other key infrastructure.

Evaluating the impacts on local communities, ensuring that the benefits of development are equitably distributed.

The Severn Estuary Commission is committed to a collaborative and evidence-based approach to exploring tidal energy potential. The appointed consortia will work closely with stakeholders, environmental groups, and industry representatives, to ensure that a diverse range of perspectives are considered.

Dr Andrew Garrad CBE FREng, Chair of the Severn Estuary Commission said:

“We know that the Severn Estuary has huge potential for creating clean renewable energy. With one of the highest tidal ranges in the world, it has been estimated to have the potential to generate up to 7 per cent of the UK’s total electricity needs. However, we need to be sure that any such activity protects local communities and natural habitats. “The work undertaken by these teams will provide the foundation for informed decision-making by the Commission, the Western Gateway board, national governments, and many others. It will be key to ensuring that any future tidal energy projects in the Severn Estuary are developed with a deep understanding of environmental and economic impacts.”

Stuart Hardisty, Director, Hardisty Jones Associates said:

“We are excited to lead the Socio-Economic Work Package, assessing the transformative potential of tidal energy on the local economy and communities. Our goal is to evaluate how tidal energy may impact economic growth, jobs, and local supply chains, and understand how any potential benefits can be equitably distributed across the region.”

Keith Lawton, Strategic Growth Director, WSP said: