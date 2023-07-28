Seven Leading North Wales Businesses Shortlisted in the Wales STEM Awards 2023

Seven progressive organisations from North Wales are amongst the 35 prestigious companies and individuals shortlisted in the 2023 Wales STEM Awards, sponsored by Cardiff Metropolitan University.

Aparito, Games Talent Wales (based within Wrexham University), Genesis Biosciences, Ipsen Biopharm Ltd, Menai Science Park (M-Sparc), North Wales Science (Trading as Xplore! Science Discovery Centre), Space Wales (Aerospace Wales Forum Ltd), and Wrexham Glyndwr University have been shortlisted in this year’s highly anticipated awards as a result of their commitment to making a difference to the Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) agenda in Wales.

Wrexham based medical technology manufacturer Aparito is named a finalist in the Innovation in STEM category.

Senior Lecturer and Programme Leader Rich Hebblewhite is shortlisted in the STEM Ambassador of the Year category for his contribution to Games Talent Wales, coordinated by Wrexham University. The programme has also been recognised in the STEM Educational Programme of the Year category.

Biopharmaceutical company Ipsen Biopharm is shortlisted in the STEM Company of the Year category, while its senior scientist Sian Richardson also makes the line up in the STEM Ambassador of the Year category.

Menai Science Park (M-Sparc) is successful in the STEM Educational Programme of the Year (private sector) category, while North Wales Science (Trading as Xplore! Science Discovery Centre) is shortlisted in the same category for the not-for-profit sector.

Finally, Dr Rosie Cane from Space Wales (Aerospace Wales Forum Ltd) and Amy Rattenbury from Wrexham Glyndwr University have been shortlisted in the STEM Woman of the Year category sponsored by XMA Ltd.

The Wales STEM Awards are back for the third time to shine a spotlight on the organisations and individuals raising the profile of STEM in Wales.

The awards will once again celebrate those leading the sector in Wales, including those creating an impact on the Welsh economy, those addressing the STEM diversity gap and skills shortage, and those inspiring and raising aspirations of the next generation.

All finalists from across the 13 categories will now be considered by an industry-leading panel of judges, with the winners being announced at the awards ceremony at the Mercure Holland House Hotel in Cardiff on 13th October.

Co-founder of the awards Liz Brookes, said:

“We were blown away by the talent, innovation and dedication amongst the organisations and individuals who entered this year’s Wales STEM Awards. “The calibre of the organisations, projects and individuals working hard across the country to further the STEM agenda is undeniable. We look forward to celebrating and highlighting the inspiring work being done across Wales at the awards evening in October.”

Dr Louise Bright, head of judges and founder of Wales Women in STEM Network, said:

“The Wales STEM Awards provide an important opportunity to celebrate some of the remarkable people and achievements in the STEM sector. I am so pleased to see the volume and quality of applications for these awards growing every year. In shortlisting the entries, the judges have read about some amazing people and initiatives, demonstrating a strong STEM sector in Wales and one we should be proud of. I am very much looking forward to meeting the shortlisted nominees for judging and hearing more about their endeavours. Well done to all those who have been shortlisted.”

The Wales STEM Awards are being jointly organised by Grapevine Event Management and communications agency jamjar. Sponsors include Cardiff Metropolitan University, XMA, CSA Catapult, Cardiff Medicentre, Linea Resourcing and Red Knight Consultancy.

The 2022 awards saw winners including Eben Upton, founder of Raspberry Pi take home Outstanding Contribution to STEM, Catsci take home STEM Company of the Year (20+ employees), and Sharan Johnstone from the University of South Wales take home STEM Woman of the Year.

The full shortlist can be found at www.stemawards.wales