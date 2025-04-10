Sero Appoints Laura Sandys CBE as Chair

Sero, the Cardiff-based retrofit and energy-as-a-service specialist for social landlords and residents, has announced that Laura Sandys CBE has transitioned from her role as non-executive director to Chair of the Board.

The firm said the move signals a deeper level of commitment and involvement, reflecting Laura’s growing investment in the company’s mission to accelerate the transformation of the UK’s social housing retrofit efforts.

Laura has a proven track record in the energy sector, with over 20 years of experience in driving global energy transformation and the electrification of the energy grid. She has been particularly focused on creating customer-centric solutions for the transition to net zero, and her expertise will now play a more hands-on role in Sero’s strategic direction and operations.

As Chair, Laura will oversee Sero’s work in the social housing sector, specifically focusing on energy-as-a-service solutions that improve energy efficiency and reduce fuel poverty.

Laura currently chairs The Green Alliance and has been an advisor to the International Energy Agency on smart grids. Laura’s experience also includes being a former member of the UK Government’s Energy Efficiency Taskforce, where she chaired the domestic efficiency working group, including efforts on retrofit strategies.

In addition to her work in energy, Laura is passionate about tackling social issues such as food and fuel poverty. As the founder and chair of The Food Foundation, she advocates for policies that support low-income households and strives for sustainable systems that improve public health, well-being, and fuel poverty.

James Williams, Co-founder and CEO at Sero, said:

“Laura’s contributions over the last six months as non-executive director have been invaluable. We have witnessed her deep industry knowledge and strategic vision firsthand, and we are excited that she has agreed to step into the Chair role. This transition marks an important milestone in our partnership. With her wealth of experience and connections, we are confident that Sero will continue to make great strides in our mission to create a more sustainable, affordable energy future for all.”

Laura Sandys CBE, Chair at Sero, added: