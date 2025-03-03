Seren Secures Planning Permission for Expansion at Grove of Narberth

Luxury hotel the Grove of Narberth is set to get an extension following the granting of planning permission.

The approved plans include the construction of a new three storey extension to the existing property, providing a small number of additional rooms alongside new back of house facilities for staff. The extension is designed to blend seamlessly with the hotel’s existing architecture and its countryside setting.

Neil Kedward, Founder and CEO of the Seren Collection, said:

“It’s been a long wait, however we are thrilled to have finally secured planning permission for this important extension at our beloved Grove of Narberth. It’s a small but significant project adding a touch more scale to our accommodation offering, whilst most importantly upgrading our staff areas to better reflect the ambition and rising standards in the hotel. We can now start to plan the build in the coming years with some confidence. For those who know the property the extension will be at the back of the new wing – so it will have little or no impact on the historic house façade that defines this special house set in the rolling Narberth Hills. We are passionate about investing in Wales as a world-class destination, and this will continue in the future.”

This announcement follows a series of accolades for the Grove of Narberth. In 2023, the hotel was named ‘Hotel of the Year' by Small Luxury Hotels of the World, recognising its exceptional customer feedback, sustainability efforts, and exemplary service. Additionally, Grove of Narberth was awarded a Michelin Key in 2024, distinguishing it as an outstanding place to stay in Great Britain.