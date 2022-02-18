Senior Industry Figure Joins Convey Law to Aid Expansion Plans

EXPERIENCED conveyancer, Head of Legal Practice and current Deputy Chair of the Society of Licensed Conveyancers Laura Burkinshaw, has joined specialist residential conveyancing practice Convey Law as a Legal Director.

Laura will work alongside current Legal Director Phill Edwards and the directorial team at the award-winning South Wales-based conveyancer as it enters a period of record growth. The Convey Law Board of Directors is now nine strong, with a female majority of six, which reflects a largely female workforce.

Laura joins Convey from conveyancing company Sort Legal, which she joined in 2020 as Head of Legal Practice, after spending 11 years at Dezrezlegal as Head of Compliance and Legal Practice.

Convey Law Managing Director Lloyd Davies said:

“I am delighted to welcome Laura onboard and I am confident she is the right person to strengthen our directorial leadership team and support our ambitious expansion plans as we enter 2022. “We currently have record staff numbers, having increased the size of the team by 50% to 150 individuals in 2021. We are recruiting and training five new conveyancers a month again throughout the course of this year, as well as welcoming experienced conveyancers. “We will be looking to open a second office in Newport as well as working HUB offices in Swansea and Leicester this year. Our sister company Convey365 will also be launching our ground-breaking IT case management system to the conveyancing industry this year so it is going to be a very busy time.”

He added:

“Knowing Laura professionally for many years through our time together at the SLC and through the Conveyancing Association, I know that she brings with her a formidable skill set in terms of client service, practice and management. She is also a specialist in conveyancing IT software architecture and design and is ideally placed to support the launch of our Convey365IT system.”

Laura, from Swansea, qualified as a Solicitor in 2006 and a Licensed Conveyancer in 2009, after completing her legal education at Glamorgan University. Laura helped to establish specialist conveyancing legal practice Dezreslegal, obtaining Council for Licensed Conveyancers (CLC) approval for the business while growing and overseeing the business into a successful conveyancing practice, before joining Derby and Cardiff-based Sort Legal.

She said: