Cardiff Capital Region £50m Sites and Premises Fund Open for Applications

A £50 million Sites and Premises Fund to support the delivery of Cardiff Capital Region's (CCR) Industrial and Economic Plan is now open.

The fund aims to support the development of new business sites and modern employment floorspace.

CCR has recognised the absence of good-quality space for occupiers across south Wales puts the region at a disadvantage in and outside the UK.

Loans from £2 million to £15 million will be available, to be repaid over three years.

The Sites and Premises Fund has three targets over the next decade: to deliver 120,000 sq m of new or refurbished employment space; 4,400 new jobs; and £85m leveraged inward investment.

The objective of the fund is aligned to the CCR Strategic Priorities: Regeneration & Infrastructure; Innovation; Skills and Employment – promoting job creation and employment opportunities; Covid-19 recovery.

It will seek to support existing occupiers looking to expand local developers currently operating in the area, as well as new investors aiming to develop sites in the region.

Target areas include offices, logistics, mixed-use schemes and upfront infrastructure. The fund could also support the delivery of net zero ambitions by investing in low-carbon projects or renewable projects.

Rob O'Dwyer, Head of Infrastructure at Cardiff Capital Region City Deal, said:

“The fund is specifically designed to act as a catalyst for projects to move forward and be a visible symbol of viable sectors and industries that will feature as part of the region's long-term future.”

CBRE has been appointed Fund Manager and will run the fund on a day-to-day basis. It will also work closely with CCR to develop the fund’s ESG targets to maximise its environmental and social impacts, such as improving the energy efficiency of buildings and using local contractors and apprenticeships on the sites, as well ensuring developers have the appropriate supply chain policies in place.

George Richards, Director of Investment Advisory, CBRE said:

“Over the last year, we've been working really closely with CCR to develop the right investment strategy for the fund to meet its objectives. We've been developing the pipeline of short, medium and long-term investment opportunities, and we're now in the process of underwriting the initial investments for the fund and taking investments to the board for that approval.”

Developers should visit www.cardiffcaptialregion.wales or email [email protected] for more information.

Earlier this week Rob O'Dwyer, and George Richards talked to host Mark Powney about CCR’s new £50 million Strategic Sites and Premises fund on the Cardiff Capital Region podcast.