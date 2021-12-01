Seminar Opens Door for Bangladesh-Wales Business Opportunities

The Wales Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce will run its first business seminar in South Wales today, 1 December 2021.

The seminar which will run from 12-4pm at the Cardiff City Stadium the first of its kind for the not-for-profit organisation that promotes collaborative business activity between Wales and the South Asian country.

After a challenging eighteen months for business due to the pandemic, the Wales Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce said it is keen to assist in reforging links between Wales and Bangladesh to explore greater commercial opportunities between the two countries.

Businesses who have most to gain from the December 1 event will be those interested in promoting their goods and services to Bangladesh and Bangladeshi businesses operating in Wales who want to extend their networks.

Two hundred business guests have been invited to the seminar representing businesses across South Wales. The Welsh Government’s business support agency Business Wales will also be taking part.

“Wales Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce objective is to support trade in Wales, to put Wales on the business map as a destination to conduct business, and enjoy as a visitor,” said Abdul Alim, President Wales Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce. Imtiaz Hussain, the Chamber’s Director General, told Business News Wales that his Board of Directors were “very excited to be launching this first such seminar in South Wales,” and added: “We hope this will be an annual event both in South Wales and North Wales”

The Wales Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce is a volunteer-based not-for-profit committed to expanding opportunities for its members in Wales and Bangladesh, and creating new and potent international networking possibilities.

Bangladeshi businesses employ thousands of staff in Wales and add richly to the Welsh economy and culture on a daily basis.

For your personal invitation and more information contact Rosena Alim at [email protected] Tel. 0792011812