Semiconductor Cluster Welcomes Hub Designed to Support Sector Growth

South Wales’ world-leading Compound Semiconductor cluster continues to grow with the establishment of Centre 7, a new hub designed to support innovation, collaboration, and expansion across the sector.

New tenants at the hub, which was acquired by the Welsh Government in 2024, such as CSconnected Ltd. and MicroLink Devices UK (MLD UK), have already moved into and begun operating within the building.

Centre 7 is based in Cardiff Gate Business Park. The building is 51,000 square feet and is intended as a flexible space for inward investors of semiconductor sector supply chain companies.

Facilities include lab space, high quality office accommodation with the potential for manufacturing of semiconductor technologies, small conference facilities, training rooms, meeting rooms, breakout areas and collaborative spaces.

CSconnected Ltd., the umbrella organisation representing South Wales’ Compound Semiconductor cluster, has established its new main office at Centre 7.

Managing Director Howard Rupprecht said:

“Centre 7 provides a much-needed hub for cluster SMEs and other organisations to establish activities within the Compound Semiconductor cluster. The nature of deep tech work means that many companies require ready-to-use lab space to complement other office-based activities. Centre 7 offers an easy path for companies to come to Wales and collaborate with companies and institutions which are critical to their operations. CSconnected Limited moved in to occupy new office space within the building in November 2024 – although we are not a manufacturer, it provides us with a central base where we can meet with cluster members and new prospects alike, many of which will become our neighbours.”

MLD UK began operating in their manufacturing, testing and office facilities at Centre 7 in 2024.

Project Manager Jack Powell said:

“Centre 7 has provided MLD UK with the opportunity to significantly expand its office space and establish comprehensive manufacturing and testing facilities. Based in Cardiff, with excellent access to the M4 motorway, the location offers the company exceptional transport links, facilitating efficient logistics and connectivity for both employees and business operations. “Additionally, other cluster companies involved in Research & Development and manufacturing of semiconductors are in the area, meaning Centre 7 provides a prime location to collaborate with these companies. The presence of numerous semiconductor companies in the area also means there is a large pool of industry experts who can help improve and expand MLD UK's processes.”

Centre 7 is also set to welcome Cadence Design Systems, further strengthening the sites role as a collaborative hub in the sector. This will address long-term skills needs within the semiconductor design sector and support the industry’s growth by providing critical design services to SMEs and scale-up companies across the UK.

Along with this, Centre 7 is already helping to accelerate the expansion of the cluster by creating new opportunities for companies and providing a collaborative hub for semiconductor sector supply chain companies.