Semiconductor Cluster Calls for Apprenticeship Reform to Form Part of Industry-Aligned Strategy

CSconnected has called for a £725 million package of reforms to the apprenticeship system to form part of a long-term, industry-aligned skills strategy.

The UK Government has announced the investment, which it says will deliver more apprenticeships for young people and help match skills training with local job opportunities. It added that the initiative would support 50,000 young people.

CSconnected is the world’s first compound semiconductor cluster. It brings together organisations across South Wales which are directly associated with research, development, innovation and manufacturing of compound semiconductor-related technologies, as well as organisations along the supply chains whose products and services are enabled by compound semiconductors.

CSconnected has welcomed the announcement from the UK Government but says the initiative must ensure that apprenticeship places are aligned with key sectors such as semiconductors, are in line with employer demand and are delivered alongside appropriate specialist training.

Brandon Jones, skills manager at CSconnected, said:

“We welcome the Government’s announcement of the expansion of youth apprenticeship places. However, it’s critical these new opportunities align with sectors where Wales has strategic strength, including semiconductors and advanced manufacturing. “Our industry is already experiencing pressure on technician and engineering roles as cleanroom capacity grows. Apprenticeships can directly help fill that gap, but only if programmes are shaped around genuine employer demand and supported with specialist, cleanroom-ready training. “To attract young people into high-growth industries, we also need clear pathways from schools through Further Education, Higher Education and into apprenticeships. Wales has a major opportunity to build a future workforce that not only fills roles but drives innovation within our compound semiconductor cluster. This announcement is a positive step, but it must form part of a long-term, industry-aligned skills strategy.”

The UK Government said that pilot schemes would partner with regional leaders who best understand their local economies in order to ensure young people can access training that meets the needs of employers in their area.

As part of the package, the UK Government will also cover the full cost of apprenticeships for eligible young people under 25 at small and medium-sized businesses.