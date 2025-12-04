Self-Storage Firm Achieves Milestone Growth Across UK

Self-storage company Pink Storage is celebrating a year of record-breaking growth, national expansion, and community impact ahead of its 10th year in business.

During 2025, Pink Storage continued its strategic expansion, opening facilities across the UK. Highlights include new sites in Stoke-on-Trent, Manchester, Telford, and Birmingham, as well as the acquisition of a major Nottingham facility, representing a nearly £1.5 million investment in the East Midlands, bringing its total number of sites to 24.

These milestones bring Pink Storage closer to its goal of 60,000 units in the UK, while laying the foundations for international expansion, the firm said.

“Our Welsh roots remain at the heart of everything we do,” said Scott Evans, CEO of Pink Storage. “This year has been about growth, innovation, and giving back to the communities we serve, which is why we kicked off our Community Change initiative in Wales.”

Pink Storage’s Community Change Initiative awarded multiple cash injections to charities and local groups across Wales and England, supporting projects that were having a positive impact on local people. The first champion, Ynysybwl RFC Minis, was crowned in Wales after receiving more than 800 public votes. Their £1,000 prize will help the club become more self-sufficient and ensure that access to playing rugby with them remains free for every family.

Discussions are underway for the firm's first overseas site in Dubai.