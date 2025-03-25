SECUREIT Selected to Represent Wales at UK Security Event

Philip Popham, managing director of fire prevention and CCTV security company SECUREIT, has been selected as an advisory panel member for a prestigious UK security industry event.

With close on two decades of industry experience, Philip will be representing the Welsh security sector on the Security Matters Live 2025 advisory panel later this year.

Security Matters Live is one of the most significant events in the UK CCTV and security industry calendar. Taking place on June 5 2025 at the CBS Arena in Coventry, this event will bring together key stakeholders, security professionals, and thought leaders from across the UK and beyond. It serves as a platform for discussing emerging trends, challenges, and innovations within the security industry, covering areas such as CCTV surveillance, cybersecurity, access control, and fire prevention.

“I was thrilled to be invited to join the ranks of the impressive panel that this event has attracted. It is rewarding to see that SECUREIT has been recognised as an industry leading organisation and innovator in the UK security sector,” said Philip. “This appointment not only reflects our expertise in security matters, but also underscores SECUREIT’s commitment to advancing security practices and standards across the UK.”

The conference will deliver an extensive programme featuring expert-led discussions, keynote presentations, and interactive panel sessions. Industry leaders will share best practices, case studies, and legislative updates to help businesses and organisations enhance their security strategies. With growing concerns over public safety, data protection, and technological advancements, Security Matters Live provides an invaluable opportunity for industry professionals to collaborate and exchange insights.